Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Down 4%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 25,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 433,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.66. Research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
