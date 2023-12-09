Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Down 4%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 25,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 433,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.66. Research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

