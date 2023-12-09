Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Eneti worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eneti by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eneti by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eneti Stock Performance

NETI opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Research analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

