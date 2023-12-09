Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 667,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 477,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enviri from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $561.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $524.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

