ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading Up 0.4%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 3,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

