Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Up 7.3%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.56. 39,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 20,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.02.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

