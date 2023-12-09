Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Up 7.3%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.56. 39,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 20,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.02.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

