Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Up 7.3%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.56. 39,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 20,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.02.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.
