Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

