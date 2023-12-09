Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

