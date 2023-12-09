Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.00. The company traded as high as C$13.99 and last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 40746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9204801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 88.37%.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

