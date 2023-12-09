Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 43,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 116,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

