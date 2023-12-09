EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 8.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.06. 1,119,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 755,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Specifically, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.