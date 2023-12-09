Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38. 11,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 18,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Fairfax India Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

