FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Trading 5.9% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 281.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

