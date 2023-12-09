Financial Review: United Maritime (USEA) and Its Rivals

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is one of 58 public companies in the “Marine Shipping” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime 85.01% 63.95% 27.11% United Maritime Competitors 10.08% 12.26% 6.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Maritime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime Competitors 175 619 786 4 2.39

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Marine Shipping” companies have a potential upside of 923.26%. Given United Maritime’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

United Maritime has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime’s rivals have a beta of 1.75, meaning that their average stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $39.45 million $37.49 million 0.73 United Maritime Competitors $5.33 billion $1.78 billion 206.22

United Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. United Maritime pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Marine Shipping” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.8% and pay out 125.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Maritime is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Marine Shipping” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of shares of all “Marine Shipping” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Maritime rivals beat United Maritime on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

