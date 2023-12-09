Financial Survey: American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Lithium and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given American Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -20.05% -19.74% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares American Lithium and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Lithium has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.14) -8.21 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $17.85 billion 0.26 $6.51 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

