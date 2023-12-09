Financial Survey: GrafTech International (EAF) vs. Its Peers

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Equipment & Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GrafTech International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

GrafTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. GrafTech International pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.9% and pay out 74.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GrafTech International lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GrafTech International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 3 0 0 2.00 GrafTech International Competitors 232 602 905 24 2.41

Profitability

GrafTech International currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.95%. As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies have a potential upside of 84.17%. Given GrafTech International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares GrafTech International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International 1.71% 3.94% 0.82% GrafTech International Competitors -84.21% -147.50% -4.36%

Risk and Volatility

GrafTech International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrafTech International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $730.87 million $382.96 million 52.50 GrafTech International Competitors $391.04 million $2.65 million 249.52

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of GrafTech International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GrafTech International rivals beat GrafTech International on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

