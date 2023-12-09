First Tin (LON:1SN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). Approximately 180,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 278,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

First Tin Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.53.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

