First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 1,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 2,704.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

