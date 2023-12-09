FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $55.19. 27,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 13,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5,978.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

