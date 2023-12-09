Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of FWONK opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

