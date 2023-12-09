Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

