Fosun International Ltd Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

