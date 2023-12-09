Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 309,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 822,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

