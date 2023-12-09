Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 309,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 822,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FREQ
Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frequency Therapeutics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.