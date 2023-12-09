Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Shares Down 5.1%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.65. 282,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,047,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.12.
Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative return on equity of 319.88% and a negative net margin of 629.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.
