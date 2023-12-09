Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.6% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

