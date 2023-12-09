FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Raised by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$8.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

