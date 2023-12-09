FY2024 EPS Estimates for SentinelOne, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

S stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,643.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

