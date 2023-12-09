G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIII. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.