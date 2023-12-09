Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Galapagos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPG

Galapagos Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Galapagos by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.