Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 53,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 317,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84.

Get Gamer Pakistan alerts:

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.