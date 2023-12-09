Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 53,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 317,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84.
Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Gamer Pakistan
Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gamer Pakistan
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.