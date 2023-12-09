General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

GM stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

