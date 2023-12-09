Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Gentex by 967.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

