Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

