Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.36. 18,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 3,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

