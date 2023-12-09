Glenview Trust Co Has $62.73 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

