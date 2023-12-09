Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $139,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average is $338.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.