Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Financial Survey

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $1.24 billion 0.12 $79.04 million $0.64 1.88 Mangoceuticals $496,058.00 23.23 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Mangoceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A Mangoceuticals -1,472.66% -332.08% -291.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Mangoceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

(Get Free Report)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.