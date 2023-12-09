Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading 9.3% Higher

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 96,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 833% from the average session volume of 10,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Glucose Health Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
Glucose Health Company Profile
Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glucose Health
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.