Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %

ON stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

