Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $214,000 Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NerdWallet by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 81,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $334,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 570,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 29.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $201,079.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRDS

NerdWallet Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $12.92 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,292.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NerdWallet

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.