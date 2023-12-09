Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 9,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 31,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Gratomic Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

