Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Great Bear Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.