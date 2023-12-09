Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Shares Up 0.4%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 33,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,179% from the average daily volume of 2,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.
Great Canadian Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.
Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. is a gaming, entertainment, and hospitality company, which engages in the operation of gaming facilities. It operates through the following segments: Ontario, B.C., Atlantic, and Corporate. The company was founded by Ross John McLeod in 1982 and is headquartered in North York, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Canadian Gaming
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.