GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 16,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 267,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

