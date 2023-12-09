Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.80 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.37). Approximately 673,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 606,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.70 ($1.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £620.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,545.71 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.02.

Gresham House Energy Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gresham House Energy Storage’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage

In related news, insider David Stevenson bought 1,614 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £1,307.34 ($1,651.31). Also, insider Duncan Neale purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £1,187.50 ($1,499.94). Insiders bought 16,616 shares of company stock worth $1,549,412 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

