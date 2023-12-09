Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 156,789 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 185,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 75,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGAL. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

GGAL stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.64.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

