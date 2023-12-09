Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.43. 22,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 34,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.20.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V.

