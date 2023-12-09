Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.59 and last traded at 13.57. 160,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 178,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.52.
Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.24.
