Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) Shares Up 0.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.25. 14,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 31,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.67 million. Hamilton Thorne had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.0411425 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

