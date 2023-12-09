HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,423.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,940.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

