HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCP. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.36.
HashiCorp Price Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
