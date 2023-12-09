HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCP. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.36.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.